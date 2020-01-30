DNR: Mille Lacs walleye harvest level to be unchanged in 2020

article

The walleye harvest levels for 2020 will remain unchanged, the Minnesota DNR announced Thursday.

A maximum of 150,000 pounds of walleye will be allowed to be harvested this season. State-licensed anglers will be permitted to harvest 87,800 pounds of walleye during the season and the remaining 62,200 pounds is the limit for tribal fishing.

The limit is created by a joint committee of the DNR fisheries biologists and biologists from the eight Chippewa bands that have fishing rights under the terms of an 1837 treaty agreement.

Further regulations for open water walleye fishing will be considered after this winter’s harvest, according to the DNR.

Crews will make those determinations over the next six weeks as winter fishing comes to an end on Mille Lacs. The DNR will announce those regulations in late March.