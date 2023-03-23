DMT drug lab found in basement of Rice County home: Charges

A drug lab was discovered in the basement of a Rice County home during the execution of a search warrant on Tuesday, according to court documents.

The Cannon River Drug and Violent Offender Task Force executed a search warrant at a two-story house in Nerstrand, Minnesota. As law enforcement began searching the residence they found what appeared to be a drug lab for the powerful psychedelic DMT in the basement, including two crockpots "full of a red sludge substance."

Authorities reached out to the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA), showing them multiple photographs of the suspected lab which the DEA agents believed was for N-Dimethyltryptamine ("DMT").

DMT, which is similar to LSD, is classified as a Schedule I hallucinogen in the United States. DMT is a powerful psychedelic that is generally smoked or consumed in brews like Ayahuasca. DMT is usually extracted from wood, bark or roots of a plant then combined with other chemicals, such as Lye and Toluene, both of which were found in the basement of the home, according to the charging documents.

While searching the basement, agents found a trash can with what appears to be a "root-like substance" and sticks used to stir the substance in efforts to create DMT, charges allege.

Law enforcement searched a freezer and found a white substance in glass dishes which DEA agents said was "consistent with the final product of DMT." A bottle of brown liquid was also found in the area which was likely a purer form of the DMT, DEA agents explained in the charges.

Additionally, agents found bottles of 100% Lye on the freezer and the steps leading to the basement, rags that were likely used as filters, and a pipette used to transfer the suspected DMT into the freezer, charges allege.

In total, law enforcement recovered the following in the basement:

Wine glass with suspected liquid DMT

Wine glass with suspected dried DMT

A large glass containing 743 grams of suspected DMT, which was sent to the BCA for testing

A black crockpot with 4.5 pounds of suspected DMT

A white crockpot with 5.05 pounds of suspected DMT

A glass dish with suspected DMT, estimated to be over 100 grams

According to the charging documents, authorities also recovered methamphetamine, Psilocybin mushrooms, marijuana, and three firearms from the home.

The homeowner was charged with five drug-related offenses in addition to being an ineligible person in possession of a firearm. He made his first appearance in court Thursday morning.

The homeowner has three prior convictions for drug-related offenses, according to court documents.