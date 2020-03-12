Disneyland, California Adventure to close this Saturday through end of the month

article

Disneyland has announced that the theme park will be closing beginning Saturday through the end of the month. The closure affects Disneyland and the California Adventure parks. Disney hotels will remain open through Monday.

On their social media posts, Disney Parks officials say there have been no reported cases of COVIC-19 at Disneyland Resort, but have decided to close the parks in the best interests of their guests and employees. If guests wish to change or cancel their visits and will provide refunds to those who have hotel bookings during this closure period.