Disney on Ice skater injured during performance in Minneapolis

A Disney on Ice skater was injured during a performance in Minneapolis Saturday morning.

In a statement from Feld Entertainment, during the 11 a.m. show at Target Center, the skater who portrays Belle was injured after she fell while performing a lift during a pair skating routine. She was taken to the hospital. Her condition is currently unknown.

Disney on Ice shows at Target Center will continue as planned.

"Disney On Ice appreciates the well wishes from our fans as our team member recovers," Feld Entertainment said in the statement.