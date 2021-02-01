DHS: 750 new positive cases of COVID-19 in WI; 1 new death
MADISON, Wis. - The number of positive cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin rose by 750 Monday, Feb. 1, officials with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported, for a total of 543,165.
There have been 5,897 deaths in the state, with one new death reported by state health officials Sunday.
Of the positive cases, 24,337 have required hospitalization (4.5%), while 518,801 have recovered (95.5%), making for 18,278 active cases (3.4%).
More than 2.5 million have tested negative.
More than 3 million have been tested.
As for the COVID-19 vaccine, DHS officials reported as of Monday, Feb. 1 that 551,963 doses have been administered. To date, 846,300 doses have been allocated to Wisconsin.
