DFL Chair says Warsame campaign instigated conflict; calls meeting

DFL Chairman Ken Martin has called for an emergency meeting of the party’s executive committee, following fights and chaos at the endorsement convention Saturday in the race to represent Ward 10 on the Minneapolis City Council.

"I will be proposing a bylaw to ban individuals engaged in violent assaults from the DFL Party and will then take immediate action to remove the folks involved in Ward 10," Martin said in a press release Saturday evening.

A DLF spokesperson told FOX 9 the meeting is expected to occur this week, and that the party will likely provide another update once it's complete.

Footage of the convention in the gymnasium at the Ella Baker Global Studies & Humanities Magnet School was posted to YouTube by the Wedge Live, a blog about Minneapolis politics. It showed that the incident began just as Minneapolis Council Member Aisha Chughtai was about to speak, when supporters of challenger Nasri Warsame began shouting and moving toward the stage.

The Sgt. at Arms for the event, Latonya Reeves, told FOX 9's Karen Scullin that a Warsame supporter jumped on stage before Chughtai began speaking, and then more Warsame supporters rushed the stage. Reeves said she was punched and was taken to the hospital by ambulance for high blood pressure.

Reeves added that there had been issues with an interpreter and Warsame's supporters saying the proceedings were unfair, but the DFL had been doing its best to work out the issues.

In an earlier statement, Martin had pinned responsibility for the conflict on Warsame’s campaign.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey posted on Twitter to condemn the incident, describing the behavior seen in the footage as "Not okay."

"Physical intimidation, threats, and harassment have no place in our democracy or our politics — not at conventions, not at city council meetings," he wrote.

Candidate statements

Warsame posted a photo from a hospital with him standing next to a woman in a bed. He said she was one his delegates.

"Just visited one of my delegates in hospital, wish her quick recovery! Violence & unfairness have no place in democracy!!," he wote.

Chughtai posted a lengthy statement saying Warsame’s campaign had "punched multiple women of color on our campaign team, and shoved and harassed LGBTQIA2S+ delegates and supporters."

"This action by the Warsame campaign to harass, bully, and assault my supporters and DFL volunteers was an attempt to scare us. Despite all this, we stayed calm and committed to our vision for Ward 10 and local democracy."

MPD statement

Minneapolis police were called to the scene. A spokesperson issued the following statement:

"MPD officers responded to the report of a fight at a large gathering at the listed location. Arriving officers found a large crowd and heard reports of people of fighting but did observe any physical fighting or any signs of injuries. The large crowd eventually dispersed. Though there were reports of multiple injuries, only an adult male in his 30’s was transported to HCMC by EMS for a nonlife-threating medical condition. An adult female in her 40’s was treated by EMS at the scene for a nonlife-threatening injury."

The convention was called off before a vote could be held to determine who would get the endorsement. It’s unclear how the endorsement will now be determined.



Editor's note: An earlier version of this story said Latonya Reeves said she was "stomped on." She said she punched, not stomped on. We regret the error.