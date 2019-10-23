'Destination Winter St. Paul' to bring winter fun to CHS Field

article

The home of the St. Paul Saints will turn into a home for winter fun this season.

"Destination Winter St. Paul" will be a three-month event hosted at CHS Field by the St. Paul Saints, Visit St. Paul and the City of St. Paul. The fun all kicks off on Friday, December 6. It will feature a variety of events including the SuperSlide that was open during the Super Bowl in 2018 and the Winter Skate, which is moving from Landmark Plaza to the stadium's infield.

Tickets for the slide are $10 for adults and $7 for kid 12 and under. The tickets are good for unlimited rides for a one-hour period. Ice skating is free, but skate rentals will be $5 or free for Wells Fargo credit card holders.

During the event, concession stands and heated tents will be open.

Destination Winter St. Paul concludes on Saturday, February 22 with a special celebration for 40th anniversary of the 1980 U.S. Men's Hockey team's "Miracle on Ice" against the Soviet Union. The day starts with a youth hockey exhibition tournament, where each of the 12 teams will represent a different country that participated in the 1980 Olympic men's ice hockey competition. After the tournament, the Greatest Day Parade will start at 2 p.m. near the Herb Brooks Statue in Rice Park, go through downtown St. Paul and finish at CHS Field. Members of the 1980 team will take part in the parade as well as other Minnesota hockey standouts. Following the conclusion of the parade, there will be an Olympic-style ceremony to honor the 1980 team, who will then sign autographs inside the Securian Financial Club.

