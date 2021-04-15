Design revealed for rebuild of Minneapolis post office destroyed in riots

article

Plans are moving forward to rebuild the Lake Street post office location in south Minneapolis that was destroyed during the riots following George Floyd's death.

According to the U.S. Postal Service, the new building will be ready to open around spring 2022.

"We thank our customers for their patience and our employees for their commitment to their community," said Minneapolis Postmaster William Jones in a press releas. "We have taken our role to this neighborhood seriously as we have worked with our contractors to build a facility that will suit our customer’s and employee’s needs now and in the future."

In the meantime, post office service will continue at the temporary location at the former Kmart store on 10 W. Lake St.