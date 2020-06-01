2 Minneapolis post offices deemed total losses after fires

article

The U.S. Post Office reported that both the Lake Street Post Office and the Minnehaha Post Office are total losses due to the fires that spread this past week.

The post offices were destroyed during the riots over the last week following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody.

Officials wrote that both post offices "have a rich history in their communities, with Lake Street serving customers since 1977 and Minnehaha since 1970."

The operations have been relocated to nearby locations to allow for our employees to continue to serve the community. City carriers resumed delivery to both neighborhoods Monday out of their new temporary homes.

"We are working hard to find our customers a more permanent solution and stations to call their own," they wrote. "Our employees, as evident from the ‘writing on the wall,’ are very excited to connect with their customers again!"



Post Office Box and retail service for Lake Street customers (55408 and 55409 ZIP Codes) will be relocated to Loring Station, 18 N 12th Street, 55403.

Post Office Box and retail service for Minnehaha customers (55406 ZIP Code) will be relocated to the Minneapolis Main Post Office, 100 S 1st Street, 55401.

The Powderhorn station will reopen on June 3. The Loop station on Lasalle Avenue is closed until further notice.

A special window has been set up for customers inside both of these offices to pick up their post office box mail and mail held due to damaged businesses or residences. An ID will be required for any mail pickups.

The fire is under investigation by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service and local authorities.