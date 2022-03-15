Deshaun Hill scholarship created by local radio station

article

More than a month after the death of Deshaun Hill Jr. the north Minneapolis community continues to honor his life with a new North High School scholarship that now bears his name. The fund will benefit hill's graduating class of 2024.

Located on the campus of North High, Jazz 88 FM has been a mainstay for decades.

"Seeing these kids every day in class, I can see so much potential in them," said Manny Hill, an associate educator at the school.

He saw a bright future in the 15-year-old Hill who was enrolled in his creative media production class.

"He was very quiet. He was the quarterback of the football team and he was also just a great student as well with the books," Hill said.

In February, just a few blocks from school, the sophomore's life was cut short by gun violence. The loss, immeasurable to those that knew him most.

"You see the kind of impact that his loss has had on the school, the community, everybody that knew him very closely. We just felt like this was something we had to do," Hill said.

The radio station has created the Deshaun Hill Jr. North High School Memorial Fund.

Donations will help establish athletic and academic scholarships for students in the class of 2024, Deshaun's graduating class.

"Particularly because it’s his graduating class, all of these kids that are the same age as him. They knew him so well," said Hill. "I think it’s an opportunity now for them to look back and say I’m a part of something great. I’m a part of something that can carry on his memory and legacy."

The key, according to Hill, is finding support – so far they're off to a good start.

"From my perspective it always just felt like… on the outside, maybe people who don’t live in this community to care," Hill said. "These kids are really smart and they have a lot of bright futures and they just need more opportunities. I think that this going to go a long way toward that."

Hill says that this is just the beginning. Organizers hope that this can grow into something that they can do on a yearly basis.

Advertisement

For more information on how to donate click HERE.