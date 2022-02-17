Deshaun Hill murder suspect search continues, tribute to be held Friday

When North High School football and basketball player Deshaun Hill was murdered last week, many community members called for his killer to be brought to justice.

Now after word of an arrest in the case – although details are still scare today – some feel like progress is being made.

Hill was shot near a well-known convenience store at Golden Valley Road and Penn Ave North last Wednesday and died at North Memorial the next day.

Deshaun Hill (FOX 9)

Local peace activists say many in the community feel conflicted about law enforcement because they say it needs reform, but they also want to solve cases like Hill's homicide and end the ongoing epidemic of gun violence throughout the community.

In the meantime, a special tribute to Hill will be held at the Capri theater in Minneapolis Friday night.

Organizers say all proceeds from the benefit concert will go to Hill's family, and hopefully give the community a chance to heal.