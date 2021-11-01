Derek Chauvin juror names released Monday

The names of the jurors who convicted former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin of murdering George Floyd were made public Monday.

Judge Peter Cahill decided to release the names of the 12 jurors and the two alternate jurors, ruling last month he no longer believes their safety is in question. The written questionnaires of all potential jurors who were formally evaluated will also be released.

In an exclusive interview with CNN last month, seven jury members said their guilty verdict was based solely on evidence.

The jurors deliberated for about 10 hours over two days before reaching a verdict. The jurors told CNN they considered not what Chauvin did, but what he did not do during the over nine minutes he kneeled on Floyd’s neck and back.

Another juror, Brandon Mitchell, came forward shortly after the trial. He told FOX 9 as a Black man and a member of the Minneapolis community, he felt it was important for him to be part of the deliberations.

"I think it’s important for me as a person of the Minneapolis community and the Black community and a Black man to get out and be visible because these are things we need to do in terms of civil services: jury duty, voting. Those are things that can help spark change," he said. "So, with me being so visible, I can help spark some of those changes."

Mitchell and the other jurors were in agreement that without Darnella Frazier’s cell phone video, the jury might still be deliberating or there may not have been a trial at all.

Chauvin was convicted in April of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in Floyd’s death. He was sentenced to 22.5 years in prison.