George Floyd trial: Questionnaire mailed to prospective jurors

Expand / Collapse search
Blizzard Warning
from WED 3:00 AM CST until WED 8:00 PM CST, Big Stone County, Traverse County
10
Blizzard Warning
from WED 3:00 AM CST until WED 9:00 PM CST, Clay County, Kittson County, Norman County, West Marshall County, West Polk County, Wilkin County
Blizzard Warning
from WED 6:00 AM CST until WED 9:00 PM CST, Lincoln County, Lyon County, Murray County, Nobles County, Pipestone County, Rock County
Winter Storm Watch
from WED 10:00 AM CST until THU 12:00 AM CST, Anoka County, Chisago County, Hennepin County, Isanti County, Le Sueur County, McLeod County, Nicollet County, Ramsey County, Scott County, Sherburne County, Sibley County, Wright County
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 6:00 AM CST until THU 12:00 AM CST, Benton County, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, Crow Wing County, Douglas County, East Becker County, East Marshall County, East Otter Tail County, East Polk County, Grant County, Hubbard County, Kanabec County, Kandiyohi County, Lac Qui Parle County, Lake Of The Woods County, Mahnomen County, Mille Lacs County, Morrison County, North Beltrami County, North Cass County, North Clearwater County, Northern Aitkin County, Pennington County, Pope County, Red Lake County, Roseau County, South Aitkin County, South Beltrami County, South Cass County, South Clearwater County, Stearns County, Stevens County, Swift County, Todd County, Wadena County, West Becker County, West Otter Tail County, Yellow Medicine County
Winter Storm Watch
from WED 6:00 AM CST until THU 12:00 AM CST, Brown County, Cottonwood County, Jackson County, Meeker County, Pine County, Redwood County, Renville County, Watonwan County
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 10:00 PM CST until THU 12:00 AM CST, Central St. Louis County, Koochiching County, North Itasca County, North St. Louis County, Northern Cook/Northern Lake Counties, South Itasca County, Southern Cook/North Shore County, Southern Lake/North Shore
Winter Storm Watch
from WED 3:00 PM CST until THU 12:00 AM CST, Dakota County, Washington County
Winter Storm Watch
from WED 3:00 PM CST until THU 6:00 AM CST, Barron County, Polk County
Winter Storm Watch
from WED 3:00 PM CST until THU 9:00 AM CST, Burnett County, Douglas County, Washburn County

George Floyd trial: Questionnaire mailed to prospective jurors

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Death of George Floyd
FOX 9

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Potential jurors for the George Floyd murder trial have been mailed a questionnaire asking about their knowledge of the case, police connections and attitudes toward the justice system, according to new court filings.

The 16-page form called, "Blank form of Juror Questionnaire form mailed to prospective jurors summonsed" asks about the prospective jurors’ availabilities, about possible sequestration and about some opinions they may have about the case.

Judge orders 1 trial for 4 officers charged in George Floyd’s death

A Hennepin County District Court judge has granted a motion&nbsp;to join the cases of the four former Minneapolis police officers charged in the death of George Floyd into one case.

Along with knowledge of the case, police connections and attitudes towards the justice system, the questionnaire asks about the jurors’ media habits, if they or someone close to them participated in the protests following Floyd’s death or if they knew anyone who experienced damage from the protests.

The questionnaire predicts the jury selection will run between Mar. 8 and Mar. 26, 2021, with the trial beginning Mar. 29 and lasting about three to four weeks.

The possible jurors are also asked if there was any reason they could not be sequestered in hotels overnight during the trial.