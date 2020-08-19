Deputies: Teen reported missing in Isanti County has been found safe

Deputies say a teen who was reported missing after leaving his home Tuesday night in Athens Township, Minnesota has been found safe.

According to the Isanti County Sheriff's Office, the 14-year-old boy walked away from his home on 245th Avenue NW. Deputies initially searched the area but could not locate him.

The sheriff's office asked the public to keep an eye out for the child but told people to avoid a nearby wooded area. Authorities said they believed the child was in the woods, and other people may drive him deeper in or into a swamp.

At about 2:30 p.m., deputies said the child had been located.