Deputies: Teen found tied up on roadside in far-west MN said she was abducted

Deputies in western Minnesota are investigating after a teen said she had been abducted after she was reportedly found on the side of a road tied up.

According to the Polk County Sheriff's Office, the teen was found along 410th Avenue Southwest in Bygland Township, which is only about a mile or so from the North Dakota border. It's also about 10 miles south of East Grand Forks.

Investigators responded around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday to the initial report of a local resident who found the 17-year-old girl "tied up" on the side of the road. When deputies arrived, the girl told them she had been abducted and brought to the spot where she was found. Deputies say she was checked over and cleared by Altru Ambulance.

Polk County deputies say they are investigating the incident and working to "determine if there is a current threat to the public or if this is an isolated incident."

They ask anyone who may have noticed "anything suspicious" driving south of East Grand Forks on Highway 220, between Highway 2 and the Thompson Bridge, to call the Polk County Sheriff's Office at 218-281-0431.