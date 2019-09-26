Deputies investigating crash that killed bicyclist in Osceola, WI

Deputies are reviewing the circumstances of a crash after a man on a bicycle died after being hit by a vehicle on Thursday in western Wisconsin.

According to the Polk County Sheriff, deputies and Osceola officers were called to County Road M west of Mulligan Drive just before 8 a.m. for the collision.

Investigators say the vehicle was headed east on County Road M when the vehicle collided with the rider who was pulling out of a driveway. The bicyclist was thrown from his bike into a ditch. The driver continued a short distance on County Road M and pulled over. He was rushed to Osceola Medical Center where he later died.

The driver told deputies that the bike pulled out in front of her and she wasn't able to see him until it was too late. Deputies say the driver cited environmental factors in making it difficult to see.

Deputies say the case is still under review.