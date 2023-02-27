Deputies: Icy conditions contributed to fatal wreck in western Wisconsin

Investigators say icy conditions on Monday morning contributed to a fatal wreck in western Wisconsin.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office responded shortly after 5 a.m. for the report of a rollover crash on Highway 35 just south of 55th Avenue in the Town of Farmington, just south of the village of Osceola.

Deputies say it appears the vehicle involved was headed north on Highway 35 when the driver hit a slick patch and the vehicle was sent off the road into a ditch.

The driver, who was the only one in the vehicle, suffered serious injuries. They were rushed to the hospital where they were pronounced dead. The driver has not yet been identified.

The crash remains under investigation.