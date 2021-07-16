Deputies: Brooklyn Park man drowns after fishing boat mishap in northern Minnesota

A 65-year-old Brooklyn Park man was killed this week after experiencing trouble with his boat while out fishing in northern Minnesota, deputies report.

According to the Hubbard County Sheriff's Office, the victim, Bruce Moore, was found dead after crews responded Monday night to Little Mantrap Lake for a call of a man who fell overboard.

Witnesses told deputies that Moore, who was staying at a nearby cabin while on the fishing trip, seemed to be having trouble with the boat and was traveling at a high speed across the lake when they say they heard a loud "bang" and Moore was thrown from the boat. Other boaters attempted to help Moore, throwing him a life jacket, but they said he went underwater before he could grab it. One witness jumped into the water but was unable to get to him.

The Lakes Area Dive Team was called in to help while deputies – with help from other boaters – were able to disable his boat, which was going in circles in the water.

After about 30 minutes, the dive team found Moore's body with sonar in about 16 feet of water.

Advertisement

The sheriff's office is continuing its investigation into the drowning.