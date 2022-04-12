Delta pilots warn of delays, cancellations if staffing problems aren’t addressed

Ahead of the summer travel season, flyers could find themselves spending more time on the ground and not on a family vacation if something doesn’t change.

That’s the message from Delta pilots, who want to see a big shift in the airline’s scheduling practices in their current contract negotiations with management.

From Salt Lake City to Los Angeles, members of the Delta Air Line Pilots Association have been picketing at hubs across the country to protest what they call fatiguing work schedules, working a record amount of overtime and working on their days off.

"Our message is to Delta management to match the flying with the number of pilots that they have on hand," Captain Evan Baach, who has been flying with Delta for six years, told FOX 9.

According to Baach, overscheduling has caused the buffer time between flights to get tighter and tighter, saying the "buffer has been evaporated."

That means customers could see more delays and cancellations in the future.

"Our issue is that the reliability that Delta customers expect. If there’s bad weather or operational issues, there’s not enough buffer in the system to accomplish all of the flying with the pilots that we have on staff right now," Baach said.

The current pilot shortage can be blamed on a variety of factors, namely an older pilot population and the scores of early retirements offered because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Earlier this year,

Delta even announced they would be cutting some regional flights for a few months because of the shortage.

Baach says the current solution to the problem isn’t working for the people who keep passengers safe in the skies.

"Our pilots are working longer days. They are spending more time away from home than ever. They are working a record amount of overtime," said Baach.

FOX 9 reached out to Delta Airlines, and a representative sent the following statement:

"This informational exercise by some of our off-duty pilots will not disrupt our operation for our customers. We continuously evaluate our staffing models and plan ahead so that we can recover quickly when unforeseen circumstances arise, and the resilience of the Delta people is unmatched in that regard. Pilot schedules remain in line with all requirements set by the FAA as well as those outlined in our pilot contract. All of our people, including our pilots, are working hard to restore our airline and deliver for our customers as we emerge from the pandemic. We are grateful for and proud of their efforts."