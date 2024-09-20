Delta announces direct MSP flights to Rome in summer 2025

article

Delta Air Lines released its summer 2025 trans-Atlantic schedule, which includes several new destinations across Europe.

Minneapolis to Rome

Included in the schedule is a direct route from Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP) to Rome, which Delta said would happen four times a week.

Tickets from MSP to Rome will be available starting Saturday, Sept. 21.

European flight destinations

Delta announced several other new routes to European cities from travel hubs in the United States. Those include:

Detroit to Dublin

Atlanta to Brussels

Atlanta to Naples

Boston to Milan

New York to Catania

Boston in Barcelona

Delta also announced increased service for the following European routes:

Atlanta to Barcelona

Atlanta to Zurich

Atlanta to Athens

Atlanta to Rome

Detroit to Munich

This latest announcement comes after Delta, along with the Metropolitan Airport Commission (MAC) announced a $242 million renovation to Terminal 1 at MSP last year.