Delta announces direct MSP flights to Rome in summer 2025
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Delta Air Lines released its summer 2025 trans-Atlantic schedule, which includes several new destinations across Europe.
Minneapolis to Rome
Included in the schedule is a direct route from Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP) to Rome, which Delta said would happen four times a week.
Tickets from MSP to Rome will be available starting Saturday, Sept. 21.
European flight destinations
Delta announced several other new routes to European cities from travel hubs in the United States. Those include:
- Detroit to Dublin
- Atlanta to Brussels
- Atlanta to Naples
- Boston to Milan
- New York to Catania
- Boston in Barcelona
Delta also announced increased service for the following European routes:
- Atlanta to Barcelona
- Atlanta to Zurich
- Atlanta to Athens
- Atlanta to Rome
- Detroit to Munich
This latest announcement comes after Delta, along with the Metropolitan Airport Commission (MAC) announced a $242 million renovation to Terminal 1 at MSP last year.