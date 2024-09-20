Expand / Collapse search

Delta announces direct MSP flights to Rome in summer 2025

By FOX 9 Staff
Published  September 20, 2024 8:30pm CDT
Delta
FOX 9
article

A general view of a Delta airplane flying above the stadium during the Women's International match at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham, London. (Photo by David Davies/PA Images via Getty Images) (Getty Images)

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Delta Air Lines released its summer 2025 trans-Atlantic schedule, which includes several new destinations across Europe. 

Minneapolis to Rome

Included in the schedule is a direct route from Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP) to Rome, which Delta said would happen four times a week. 

Tickets from MSP to Rome will be available starting Saturday, Sept. 21. 

READ MORE: Delta Air Lines route from Minneapolis to Dublin begins

European flight destinations

Delta announced several other new routes to European cities from travel hubs in the United States. Those include:

  • Detroit to Dublin
  • Atlanta to Brussels
  • Atlanta to Naples
  • Boston to Milan
  • New York to Catania
  • Boston in Barcelona

READ MORE: It's getting more expensive to fly in Minnesota

Delta also announced increased service for the following European routes:

  • Atlanta to Barcelona
  • Atlanta to Zurich
  • Atlanta to Athens
  • Atlanta to Rome
  • Detroit to Munich

This latest announcement comes after Delta, along with the Metropolitan Airport Commission (MAC) announced a $242 million renovation to Terminal 1 at MSP last year. 