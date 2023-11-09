MSP Airport, Delta announce $240 million renovation to Terminal 1

Delta Air Lines and the Metropolitan Airport Commission (MAC) announced Thursday a $242 million renovation to Terminal 1 at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.

MAC says the renovation will "deliver a unified and modern design across six of the terminal’s seven concourses," stating it's the airport's largest-ever makeover.

"We’re proud to work with and have the support of Delta to deliver an expansive interior makeover that will create an exceptional airport experience for Delta passengers as they make their way from security checkpoints to their gates," CEO of the MAC Brian Ryks said in a statement. "It’s another major investment to create brighter, more modern spaces that complement MSP’s award-winning customer service."

MAC will be putting up $182.5 million and Delta Air Lines will be adding another $60 million. MSP is Delta’s second-largest hub in the country.

"The Airport Modernization Project is the latest example of Delta’s ongoing work to modernize the terminal and elevate the travel experience for our MSP customers," Jeannine Ashworth, V.P. of Operations at MSP said in a statement. "We are proud to partner with the MAC to establish a seamless and consistent travel experience, no matter which concourse your travels take you through."

Work on the terminal began in October.