Delta looking for nearly 1,000 new flight attendants

Have you ever wanted to travel the world?

Well this could be your chance.

Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines is looking for nearly 1,000 new flight attendants.

The company says it is looking for service-oriented professionals "who love to be on-the-go, are quick to help others, and enjoy variety in their work."

Applicants must be at least 21-years-old, have a high school degree or GED, and must be fluent in English.

Delta is also looking for applicants who know Czech, Danish, Dutch, French, Greek, German, Italian, Japanese, and Korean.

“Our incredible team of 25,000 flight attendants strives to bring their absolute best to our customers every single day,” said Allison Ausband, Delta's senior vice president of In-Flight Service in a statement. “We are excited to add more talented professionals and welcome highly skilled, safety-minded problem solvers who have a passion for creating memories and connecting the world.”

Applications are now open on the airline's career website.

If you are selected to join the team, you'll undergo six weeks of training in Atlanta.

