Delta flight makes emergency landing at Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport Saturday

By FOX 9 Staff
Published  March 30, 2024 9:16pm CDT
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A Delta flight from Denver to Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP) had to make an emergency landing at the airport due to a crack in the outer windshield. 

According to a spokesperson from Delta, the crew for Delta flight 1736 from Denver to Minneapolis descended to a lower altitude "out of an abundance of caution" to check a possible maintenance issue. 

The flight landed safely at MSP, and was 13 minutes ahead of schedule. No injuries were reported. 