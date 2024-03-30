Delta flight makes emergency landing at Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport Saturday

article

A Delta flight from Denver to Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP) had to make an emergency landing at the airport due to a crack in the outer windshield.

According to a spokesperson from Delta, the crew for Delta flight 1736 from Denver to Minneapolis descended to a lower altitude "out of an abundance of caution" to check a possible maintenance issue.

The flight landed safely at MSP, and was 13 minutes ahead of schedule. No injuries were reported.