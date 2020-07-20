Delta Air Lines, Kowalski's, CVS, Kohl's join growing list of companies requiring masks

article

Starting Monday, more stores are requiring everyone to mask up before going inside.

Delta Air Lines stepped up its policy Monday. Since May, Delta passengers had to mask up before wheels up on any flight, but as of Monday, any passenger who cannot wear a mask due to medical conditions will be screened over the phone at the airport by a doctor.

In a statement, Delta said, “We encourage customers who are prevented from wearing a mask due to a health condition to reconsider travel.”

MSP Airport also announced a mask requirement inside the airport Monday.

The airport joined a growing list of retail chains who also require customers to mask up.

All Kowalski’s grocery stores will now also make customers wear masks. So too will Kohl’s and CVS locations.

Advertisement

In a statement, CVS’s COO said, “To be clear, we’re not asking our employees to play the role of enforcer. What we are asking is that customers help protect themselves and those around them.”

Minnesota Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm said a statewide mask mandate would be valuable.

“We do still believe that there is value added from a state wide mandate for consistency of messaging so that people don’t have wonder now, is this a county, or a city, or a business that requires this, or doesn’t require this?” she explained.

Best Buy’s mask policy went into effect last Wednesday. Target starts its policy for all customers Aug. 1.