Best Buy will require all customers to wear face masks inside stores

Minnesota-based company Best Buy is requiring all customers to wear face masks while shopping in its stores, officials announced Tuesday.

Starting Wednesday, July 15, all customers will be required to wear a face covering when inside the store. If you do not have a mask, the store will provide one. Small children and those unable to wear a mask due to health reasons will be allowed to enter the store without a mask.

Best Buy will still provide home delivery or contactless curbside pickup at all stores.

READ NEXT: Where you are required to wear a mask in Minnesota