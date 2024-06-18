Delano prepares for potential flooding as more rain is on the way

The City of Delano is preparing for potential flooding as more rain is expected for Tuesday.

A river flood warning is in place until further notice and city officials are closing storm sewer valves in order to prevent river water from backing up into the storm system.

Officials have also placed pumps that collect rainwater and return it to the river. Furthermore, city workers started placing a floodwall outside of Bridge Avenue in Delano to reduce response time in an emergency. However, the bridge will remain open for the time being until city officials determine otherwise.

Crews work to install flood walls along the Crow River. (Credit: City of Delano) (Supplied)

City officials are monitoring river levels and are asking anyone to use caution when near the water in general.

The Minnesota River is also rising in Chaska as all the rain has kept rivers hovering around the food stage. The river is expected to return to minor flood stage on Tuesday and could continue to rise for several days.

The rising river levels are also why the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) is planning to close the Highway 41 Minnesota River Crossing on Thursday morning. It will stay closed until the water recedes and crews can fix the damage.

The bridge has been shut down many times due to spring flooding, but closures due to rain-related flooding are much rarer.