River Flood Warning
from THU 11:00 AM CDT until SUN 1:00 AM CDT, Redwood County
8
Flash Flood Warning
from TUE 3:19 AM CDT until TUE 9:30 AM CDT, Polk County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 11:00 AM CDT until WED 11:00 AM CDT, Dakota County, Rice County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Carver County, Carver County, Carver County, Dakota County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Le Sueur County, Redwood County, Renville County, Scott County, Scott County, Scott County, Sibley County, Sibley County, Wright County, Wright County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 12:15 PM CDT until SUN 9:00 AM CDT, Brown County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 7:00 PM CDT until SUN 9:00 PM CDT, Brown County
River Flood Warning
from THU 1:00 PM CDT until MON 7:00 AM CDT, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Nicollet County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
until TUE 9:00 AM CDT, Aitkin County, Carlton County, Itasca County, Koochiching County, Saint Louis County

Minnesota weather: Very warm and humid, more late day storms Tuesday

By FOX 9 Staff
Published  June 18, 2024 6:18am CDT
Weather Forecast
FOX 9

MN weather: Warm, humid with late day storms Tuesday

It's warm and humid on Tuesday with widespread highs in the 80s and chances of storms later in the afternoon. Wednesday looks cooler with highs in the 70s and a mostly dry day for much of the state.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Tuesday is going to be warm and humid with more storms coming later in the day. 

It will be steamy for much of the state with widespread 80s and a high of 86 degrees for the greater metro area. Things are staying quiet in the Twin Cities metro for the start of Tuesday before cloud coverage increases and a cold front works its way through, setting the stage for showers and storms to develop. 

The storms should develop in central Minnesota and roll through in the afternoon and evening along the I-35 corridor before moving off to the east during the overnight hours. 

A large portion of the state is under a Level 2 slight risk for severe weather, including the Twin Cities metro area. Meanwhile, very southeast Minnesota and some areas to the west are under a Level 1 marginal risk for Tuesday. The storms could bring the chance for heavy rain, large hail, damaging winds, and isolated tornadoes. 

Clouds will linger into Wednesday morning as temperatures cool to a high of 74 degrees in the metro. Most of the state should stay dry during the day, but southern Minnesota may see a few showers. We could see our next chance of rain from Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Temperatures remain cooler with highs in the 70s for the first day of summer on Thursday.   

Here’s a look at your seven-day forecast:  

(FOX 9)