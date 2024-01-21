Delano Ice Palace opens after delays

After the mild winter delayed its start, the Ice Palace in Delano, Minnesota officially opened on Sunday.

The palace at its new location in Delano Central Park opened Sunday night.

When FOX 9 spoke with organizers back in December, things weren't looking good. Due to the mild, ice-less winter up until that point, construction hadn't yet begun.

(FOX 9)

Entering the season, organizers had hoped to open in December but were forced to push back the date until Jan. 25. However, thanks to the bitterly cold weather over the last two weeks, the palace was able to open a few days early.

The Ice Palace is set to remain open each weekend, Thursday through Sunday, through the end of February. You can click here for more information on visiting.