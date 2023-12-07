Def Leppard, Journey playing Target Field in Minneapolis this summer

article

The Hysteria is real – 1980s hair metal icons Def Leppard will play Target Field in Minneapolis this summer.

The "Pour Some Sugar on Me" singers will be joined by fellow 1980s icons Journey for a 2024 tour that will stop in Minneapolis on Aug. 19. They will be accompanied by the Steve Miller Band as an opening act.

The bands last toured together in 2018, and will again begin their 23-city tour on July 6 in St. Louis.

General sale tickets are available on Friday, Dec. 15, at 10 a.m., while pre-sale tickets availability started this morning.