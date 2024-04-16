Death of man found in vacant Mpls building ruled a homicide

The death of a man whose body was discovered inside a vacant building in Minneapolis this past February has been ruled a homicide.

Aidarus Ali's body was found inside a vacant building along Park Avenue South near East 15th Street on February 17. Property records list the address as a triplex currently owned by a Roseville man.

Minneapolis police responded to the report of a body found, finding the 46-year-old victim with a fatal gunshot wound. However, at the time, police were uncertain of the circumstances that lead to the man's death, but said they would investigate it as a potential homicide.

Anyone with information on the case was encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit an online tip here.