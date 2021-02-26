Death of 6-week-old baby under investigation in western Wisconsin

The death of a six-week-old infant is under investigation in Menomonie, Wisconsin, according to the Menomonie Police Department.

According to police, on Feb. 19 officers responded to the 2400 block of 4th Avenue North on a report of a "disorderly" man. When arrived, they found a man at the door. Inside an apartment they found the infant, who was not breathing and had no pulse.

Responders attempted to revive the baby, but he later died at Red Cedar Mayo Clinic.

The investigation is ongoing.