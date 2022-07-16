Deals for National Ice Cream Day

National Ice Cream Day is this Sunday, July 17.

The day became official 34 years ago when President Ronald Reagan declared the third Sunday of July as National Ice Cream Day and the month of July as National Ice Cream Month.

Restaurants across the country are celebrating the holiday with discounts and freebies on their sweet frozen treats.

Baskin-Robbins: The creamery is offering $5 off any purchase with a minimum order of $15 at their more than 2,500 stores nationwide. Baskin-Robbins is extending the celebration, and the deal will be valid from July 17 through July 23. The discount will be applied automatically on deliveries, while customers can use the code BECOOLER for online orders. Baskin-Robbins also debuted its new flavor of the month: OREO S’mores.

Cold Stone Creamery: Cold Stone is offering customers a surprise deal via the Cold Stone app. The creamery is also offering free delivery for online orders from July 15 through July 17.

Dairy Queen: Dairy Queen is offering $1 off any of its dipped cones, but customers will need to have the DQ App.

Insomnia Cookies: The cookie chain announced their ice cream debut "Cookies IN Ice Cream" just in time for the holiday this weekend. From July 15 to July 17, guests at select locations can get a free scoop of ice cream with any order.

Free ice cream can also be found at all Fox 9's Ice Cream Social events in partnership with Minnesota Nice Cream.