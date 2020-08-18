Deadly fight between brothers leaves 17-year-old dead, 24-year-old in custody

A 17-year-old boy was stabbed to death early Tuesday morning in St. Paul, Minnesota. His older brother is now in custody.

At 3:15 a.m., police responded to a report of two brothers fighting on the 2200 block of Lower Afton Road, according to the St. Paul Police Department. The initial call said one of the brothers had been cut with a knife.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a17-year-old boy unresponsive with multiple stab wounds. They rendered first aid, but paramedics eventually pronounced him dead.

The victim’s 24-year-old brother was also at the scene. He was taken into custody.

Investigators are trying to determine what led to the deadly fight. The investigation into the stabbing is ongoing.