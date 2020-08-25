Deadline approaching for Minnesotans to renew food or cash benefits

The deadline to renew eligibility for food or cash assistance is coming up at the end of the month for more than 20,000 Minnesotans.

This includes those on Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), Minnesota Family Investment Program (MFIP), General Assistance (GA), Housing Support (which used to be called Group Residential Housing or GRH) and Minnesota Supplemental Aid.

In March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) approved waivers for SNAP and MFIP recipients to continue receive benefits without having to verify their ongoing eligibility, which is normally required. The USDA denied Minnesota's request to extend the waivers and ordered the state to begin the usual recertification process, starting with September.

In order to keep public assistance programs on the same recertification schedule, Minnesota is starting the process again for the state's cash assistance programs as well.

In order to renew, current SNAP and MFIP recipients must complete the Combined Application Form or 6-month Report, which they should have received in the mail, and provide proof of changes as they did before the pandemic. To maintain eligibility, the information must be submitte by Aug. 31.

For more information, click here.