Daycare, houses struck by gunfire in Brooklyn Park, Minn.

Police are investigating after shots were fired in Brooklyn Park Tuesday, striking a daycare center. No one was injured.

According to police, at about 5:11 p.m., officers were on patrol when they heard the sound of gunfire in the 7600 block of Unity Avenue North.

Officers located several witnesses and determined that two groups had been firing at each another. Several houses in the area - including an active daycare - were struck by the gunfire.

No one was injured.

The case is still under investigation.