Minnesota wildfire that closed state forest now 20% contained

The Brief A wildfire in the Chengwatana State Forest has prompted the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) to temporarily close part of the forest. About 4,500 acres of the park have been closed until further notice. The wildfire is about 167 acres and is 20% contained as of Tuesday morning.



A wildfire in the Chengwatana State Forest in eastern Minnesota is now 20% contained, according to fire officials.

What we know

About 4,500 acres of the Chengwatana State Forest is temporarily closed as fire officials battle a 167-acre wildfire that was first reported on Oct. 17.

The fire is now 20% contained as firefighter resources "continue mop up on the fire," the Minnesota Incident Command System (MNCIS) said in an update Tuesday morning.

"Resources continue to secure containment lines to decrease the potential for fire spread," MNCIS said. "Firefighters are monitoring leaf drop and watching for burning vegetation that could blow across containment lines."

Firefighters will continue to "mop up" along the fire perimeter, working their way inward to extinguish any hot spots. They'll continue monitoring and suppress any new smoke or hot spots from fallen leaves.

MNCIS described the fire's behavior as "smoldering and creeping." MNCIS noted the terrain and access to the fire has been challenging, and they're using tracked equipment to traverse the "difficult terrain."

What we don’t know

Officials have not said what caused the wildfire.