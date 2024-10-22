Minneapolis standoff leads to 'tragic' situation in western MN

The Brief Several police agencies are investigating the aftermath of a domestic situation during which shots were fired in Minneapolis, leading to a police chase into western Minnesota where two were shot. Minneapolis Police were initially called to the 2900 block of Lyndale Avenue South in Minneapolis around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday on reports of shots being fired from an apartment balcony. The suspect was able to flee the apartment building, leading police to follow him into western Minnesota before he was taken into custody.



Several agencies are investigating the circumstances around a domestic altercation in Minneapolis that led to shots being fired from an apartment balcony before the suspect was able to flee police into western Minnesota, eventually shooting two others in a "tragic" situation.

What we know

According to authorities, Minneapolis police responded to an apartment building on the 2900 block of Lyndale Avenue South in Minneapolis at around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday following reports of shots fired from an apartment building along the popular stretch of the Lyn-Lake neighborhood.

When officers arrived, they were flagged down by people who said a person was shooting from the apartment balcony.

First responders were then able to locate two victims, the suspect's ex-girlfriend, and a current boyfriend. A child shared between the ex-girlfriend and the suspect was in daycare at the time, which was then placed on lockdown, police say.

After making contact with the suspect, police believe he then fled the building before leading police on an extended chase that led to western Minnesota.

Crisis negotiators were able to reach him by phone, and contact with his vehicle, but not prior to "tragedy occurring" during which two were shot in Kandiyohi County, FOX 9 has confirmed through sources.

What we don't know

Police have not yet provided information on the suspect identity, or the current status of any potential victims in western Minnesota.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.