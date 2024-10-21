Fake Walz video with false allegations raises concerns before election

The Brief A video on social media shows a man claiming to be a former student of Walz, named Matthew Metro, who says Walz sexually assaulted him while he was a teacher and coach. However, the video has since been spotted as a fake, despite Matthew Metro being a real person. Political analysts say the video illustrates a clear concern being posed by AI prior to the presidential election.



With the election just a couple of weeks away, a fake video containing false allegations against Gov Tim Walz is trying to become an October surprise.

What we know

The video was posted on X (formerly Twitter) last week and has already been viewed millions of times.

The four-minute video originally shows a man claiming to be a former student of Walz, named Matthew Metro, who says Walz sexually assaulted him while he was a teacher and coach at Mankato West High School in the late 90s.

While there is a real Matthew Metro who went to Mankato West while Walz was there and one version of the video shows his real high school yearbook photo, the real Metro told the Washington Post the man in the video isn't him – he never had Walz as a teacher and the assault alleged in the video never happened.

While X eventually labeled the post manipulated media, which it defines as media that is significantly and deceptively altered, manipulated or fabricated, various versions of the video are still circulating online, generating millions of views.

What experts say

"First because X is a private entity and they can do whatever they want. They're allowed to post whatever information. Second, the U.S. Supreme Court has effectively said that there is a first amendment right to lie," said Hamline University political science professor David Schultz.

Schultz in this age of misinformation, voters should be skeptical of outrageous claims made on social media or traditional attack ads, especially with the presidential election just weeks away.

"I think part of the duty of being a citizen is not just to sort of listen and accept everything is true, whatever form you're getting information from. Ask questions. Verify. Maybe go to a second source," said Schultz.

Because Schulz says if the post affects even a small number of votes in this election, it could make a big difference to the outcome.

"The danger is here in an election that is so close where we're looking at just an incredibly small number of voters that are going to decide the election across about a half a dozen swing states. Could this move just a few voters here and there? Yes, it could," said Schultz.

The real Metro, who now lives in Hawaii, told the Washington Post he plans on voting for Kamala Harris and Walz on election day.