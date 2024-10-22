What to do in Minnesota: Things to do this week (Oct. 25-27)

article

It's officially spooky season and the weekend before Halloween is packed with some ghostly entertainment in the Twin Cities.

Friday, Oct. 25 through Sunday, Oct. 27

Science Museum of Minnesota: 120 W Kellogg Blvd, St Paul, MN 55102

Admission: $34.95 (adults) and $24.95 (children 4 and older). Discount $3 tickets are also available for lower-income households.

The Science Museum of Minnesota is hosting Halloween-themed festivities at the museum through the weekend. Visitors are encouraged to wear costumes and enjoy Halloween fun in the galleries, including a scavenger hunt and crafting.

The museum will also host an "adults only" event on Friday night from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. including food, a costume contest, drinks, performances from "mad scientists" and a 90s candy bar.

Saturday, Oct. 26 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Mainstreet Hopkins – 8th to 11th avenues

Dress your kids up and headed out for some Halloween fun in Hopkins. Festivities include trick or treating, games and giveaways, and a costume contest at Clocktower Pizza.

Murder mystery parties

At least two breweries are hosting murder mystery parties this weekend:

Hocus Pocus Movie Night

Insight Brewing in Minneapolis (2821 E Hennepin Ave) will screen Halloween classic film Hocus Pocus on Friday night at 8 p.m. Admission is free.

Saturday, Oct. 26 from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

ALTR Galley, 451 NE Taft St, Minneapolis, MN 55413-1872

$5 donation is requested to reserve a spot. Email otherworldlyartsmpls@gmail.com for more information.

Artists in Minneapolis will attempt to make contact with the afterword during the "Beyond the Veil" seance art show. The show will also mark the grand opening of a new art gallery in Minneapolis called ALTR Gallery.

You can learn more about the event by clicking here.