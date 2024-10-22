What to do in Minnesota: Things to do this week (Oct. 25-27)
(FOX 9) - It's officially spooky season and the weekend before Halloween is packed with some ghostly entertainment in the Twin Cities.
Howl-o-ween at the Science Museum of Minnesota
- Friday, Oct. 25 through Sunday, Oct. 27
- Science Museum of Minnesota: 120 W Kellogg Blvd, St Paul, MN 55102
- Admission: $34.95 (adults) and $24.95 (children 4 and older). Discount $3 tickets are also available for lower-income households.
The Science Museum of Minnesota is hosting Halloween-themed festivities at the museum through the weekend. Visitors are encouraged to wear costumes and enjoy Halloween fun in the galleries, including a scavenger hunt and crafting.
The museum will also host an "adults only" event on Friday night from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. including food, a costume contest, drinks, performances from "mad scientists" and a 90s candy bar.
Halloween in Hopkins
- Saturday, Oct. 26 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Mainstreet Hopkins – 8th to 11th avenues
Dress your kids up and headed out for some Halloween fun in Hopkins. Festivities include trick or treating, games and giveaways, and a costume contest at Clocktower Pizza.
Murder mystery parties
At least two breweries are hosting murder mystery parties this weekend:
- Saturday, Oct. 26 at 1 p.m.: Boom Island Brewing, 5959 Baker Rd. Minnetonka, MN (tickets $30)
- Saturday, Oct. 26 at 7 p.m.: Minneapolis Cider Company, 701 SE 9th Street Minneapolis, Minnesota (tickets $25)
Hocus Pocus Movie Night
Insight Brewing in Minneapolis (2821 E Hennepin Ave) will screen Halloween classic film Hocus Pocus on Friday night at 8 p.m. Admission is free.
Seance art show
- Saturday, Oct. 26 from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.
- ALTR Galley, 451 NE Taft St, Minneapolis, MN 55413-1872
- $5 donation is requested to reserve a spot. Email otherworldlyartsmpls@gmail.com for more information.
Artists in Minneapolis will attempt to make contact with the afterword during the "Beyond the Veil" seance art show. The show will also mark the grand opening of a new art gallery in Minneapolis called ALTR Gallery.
You can learn more about the event by clicking here.