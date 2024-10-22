State investigating death of young offender at Red Wing, Minn. facility

The Brief A young resident was found unresponsive at the Red Wing juvenile facility over the weekend. The Minnesota Department of Corrections has launched an investigation into the cause of death.



The Minnesota Department of Corrections is investigating the death of a young offender at the state’s juvenile facility in Red Wing over the weekend.

Few details have been released, but the DOC reports that the juvenile resident was found unresponsive by staff on Saturday. Despite attempts to revive the minor, the they were pronounced dead.

An investigation is underway to determine how the minor died.

The Red Wing Correctional Facility has a licensed capacity of 88 and serves young criminal offenders from across the state.