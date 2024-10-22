Boy reported missing from St. Paul found safe

The Brief St. Paul Police asked for the public's help finding a 16-year-old boy with autism. The boy was found safe Tuesday afternoon.



The St. Paul Police Department says a 16-year-old boy with nonverbal autism was found safe after being reported missing early Tuesday.

What we know

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) sent out a missing person report saying St. Paul authorities are seeking the public’s help locating the boy, who was last seen near Forest Street and Fourth Avenue East around 5 a.m. on Oct. 22.

He was described as non-verbal autistic, authorities said.

He was found safe Tuesday afternoon, with the alert canceled around 4:30 p.m.

No other details were released.