Boy reported missing from St. Paul found safe

By FOX 9 Staff
Updated  October 22, 2024 4:50pm CDT
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - The St. Paul Police Department says a 16-year-old boy with nonverbal autism was found safe after being reported missing early Tuesday. 

What we know

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) sent out a missing person report saying St. Paul authorities are seeking the public’s help locating the boy, who was last seen near Forest Street and Fourth Avenue East around 5 a.m. on Oct. 22.

He was described as non-verbal autistic, authorities said.

He was found safe Tuesday afternoon, with the alert canceled around 4:30 p.m.

No other details were released. 