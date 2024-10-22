32 questions and answers about George Floyd Square People's Way redevelopment

article

The Brief Minneapolis is moving forward with plans to redevelop George Floyd Square into a community-focused site with street design and memorial integration. The city has held community input events and prepared a Request for Qualifications (RFQ) to ask interested groups to apply to become the future community owner. The city has published 32 questions and answers since the RFQ was released.



The City of Minneapolis is requesting applications to redevelop the Peoples’ Way property at George Floyd Square, formerly home to a Speedway gas station at 38th and Chicago that became a community hub following the murder of George Floyd by Minneapolis police.

What we know

The city is finalizing plans to revitalize the area with three street design concepts, all of which include spaces for pedestrians, gatherings, and art while preserving the community-created memorial. The current proposal would integrate the memorial into the sidewalk, moving it from the street.

One application will be selected and recommended to the city council and mayor for exclusive development rights for the property. Proposals are due by Friday, Nov. 22.

32 questions, and answers

This week, the city published its answers to all questions asked since the RFQ was released.

Building and site questions

Q: Why can’t the property be left as it is with no changes?

A: Many community members express a desire for change on the site. It is also true that some community members do not want changes to the property. The City is committed to allowing for future change with community engaged through the process.

Q: Could this just be an open site and simply demolish the building?

A: The City’s land use policy and zoning code determine what the site can be. If there is no building, the only use of the site that would be allowed is a garden or green space. Many community members want permanent public restrooms and that would require a building.

Q: Could the building come down, but let community chose what to do and build on the site? A: The City will require any future owner to work with community on what is best to build on the site. Any new building will be required to meet all building codes. Q: If the current building remains would it need to be brought up to code and receive a Certificate of Occupancy?

A: Yes.

Q: What is the zoning of the site?

A: The property is currently zoned Corridor Mixed Use and Corridor 6.

Q: Is there a copy of blueprint or plans of the building?

A: We do not have blueprints of the building. A property survey is attached to the RFQ as Exhibit A.

Q: How much did the City pay for the property?

A: The City paid $200,000 to purchase the property.

Q: Will the City do environmental clean-up before the site is developed?

A: The City will work closely with the selected applicant to apply for governmental grants to pay for the pollution clean-up.

Q: Will the City remove the underground tanks?

A: The City will work closely with the selected applicant and an environmental consultant to formulate a safe and cost-effective strategy for removing the underground tanks.

Q: What will the City do with the site in the interim, between now and when the property is sold?

A: The City plans to keep the current use and condition of the property between now and when the property is sold.

Q: Can the community make changes in the near-term to the Peoples’ Way site with City funds?

A: The City has funding to maintain the property, and plans to keep the site largely as it is until it is sold.

Q: Will there be a requirement that an impact study be completed prior to approving any new development?

A: Impact studies is a very general term. The site is small enough that it will not require an environmental review. New development on the site will go through a land use application. The Land Use Application Process Guide is a helpful resource. Q: Where are the notes that reflect what was said at the July 23, 2024 vision workshop about the five Technical Study Design Ideas? A: A summary of the community input from four vision workshops (April 20, June 25, July 23, and Aug 27) is on page 3 of Exhibit C to the RFQ.

Q: When will the property be sold? A: The timing of a sale is to be determined. Please refer to page 14 of the RFQ for more details on timing. The City does not sell property until funding and construction permits are in place.

Questions about applicant intentions

Q: How will the City make sure that whoever buys the property is in it for the long haul? A: The City will work closely with the selected applicant to make sure they are committed to delivering a community project on the site that will be maintained for decades.

Q: How does the City review any future changes of ownership?

A: The City can include a stipulation in a sale agreement that would require City consent to a change of ownership for a certain time.

Q: Can there be language added for assurance of community 'control' in perpetuity?

A: There are different ways the City can add assurances that a nonprofit community organization will own the property for many years.

Q: Can a deed restriction be added to this space?

A: Yes, the City of Minneapolis has added deed restrictions to some properties it has sold.

Q: Would the services provided in a potential new building at the site be a duplication of services already provided by other programs or organizations in this geographic area?

A: What will be provided on the site in the future will be decided by the selected applicant and through further engagement with community.

Q: Can a question be added to the Application Questions, asking applicants "What are your long-term plans for the property?" This will help protect against flipping the property or introducing a chain to the neighborhood.

A: This question can be raised during the staff and community review of the applications.

Q: Say more on the qualifications of a developer?

A: Everything on the developer qualifications is listed in the RFQ. Please refer to page 11. It is also helpful to read the evaluation criteria on page 20.

Q: Will there be money available from the City for the nonprofit owner? A: We do not know at this time, since we do not know the specifics of a future project. There may be public funding available, but the City will not be the main funder of the project. The selected applicant would need to raise most of its funding from other sources.

Q: Can the Police Department fund a project on the site?

A: The way the City budget process works, the Mayor and City Council decide how to allocate funds across City departments. Any City funds allocated into this project would likely go through the Department of Community Planning and Economic Development (CPED).

Q: Is a nonprofit applicant a preference?

A: It is a community preference. In response to this community preference the City made it a requirement of the RFQ that a nonprofit organization be the future owner of the property. Nonprofits are encouraged to partner with others to develop and operate the project.

Q: Is there an opportunity for those who didn’t attend [and sign in] at the October 10, 2024 pre-proposal meeting to get added to the list of those interested in being a part of a team?

A: Those who were not able to attend the October 10, 2024 pre-proposal meeting can email Rebecca Parrell (rebecca.parrell@minneapolismn.gov) to share their contact information.

Q: Do applicants or team members need to be local or based in Minnesota? A: No, it is not a requirement that applicants or team member be local or based in Minnesota.

Community input questions

Q: Does the City know what work is already being done here?

A: The City is aware that community members continue to meet at the Peoples’ Way every day. The City is also aware that the site remains a place of protest and organizing.

Q: Who approves and makes the decision about which application is selected to own the site?

A: See page 14 of the RFQ. The first step is for City staff to review the applications and decide which to forward to the community for review. Community engagement to discuss the top proposals is expected to occur in January through March of 2025. Following community engagement, City staff will make a recommendation to the City Council and Mayor to either (1) reject all proposals or (2) award exclusive development rights to the top proposal, as identified by staff and community. Later in the process the City Council and the Mayor would approve the specific terms of the land sale with a public hearing.

Q: What would change if this were an UNESCO world heritage site or a national monument? Why is the Peoples’ Way not a national or state monument? If this were to become a national monument or UNESCO world heritage site would the RFQ process still occur? Can UNESCO apply to the RFQ?

A: Countries submit nominations for UNESCO world heritage sites. National monuments occur on federally owned land. The federal government would need to become involved to pursue either of those things. Q: Why is the word "police" not found in the RFQ?

A: City staff recognizes that the word "police" should have been included in the RFQ to acknowledge that the reason the community created the Peoples’ Way was in protest of police actions.

Q: The RFQ should have included grounding language on how the Peoples’ Way site exists only because a Minneapolis police officer murdered a black man across the street. By not including why the Peoples’ Way exists, the City is sanitizing the site and disassociating themselves from what happened here. Why?

A: City staff acknowledge that not including that background in the introduction was a mistake. It was not the intention to sanitize the history of the site or to disassociate it from the murder of George Floyd by a member of the Minneapolis Police Department. As noted in the Community Values on page 9, the City recognizes the Peoples’ Way as a sacred space, a site of ongoing protest. The RFQ reminds people of the community's deep connection with the site and calls applicants to embody the spirit of the community that created it and reflect the movement that brought about change in a future project.

Q: Why was the RFQ issued before the 24 Demands, the Department of Justice consent decree, and the State of Minnesota’s settlement agreement were met? What is the rush?

A: The City considered many factors before deciding when to issue the RFQ. Issuing a Request for Qualifications, rather than a Request for Proposals, results in a longer process. As noted on page 14, after the City Council and Mayor award exclusive development rights, that applicant will develop a proposal for the site. In addition to developing a proposal, the applicant will need to raise money to pay for the project and complete all the necessary work to receive approvals to complete the project. How long that will take is to be determined, but some projects need two years before they start construction while others need more than four years. This means that the site will continue to function for the community as it is until a project is ready to start construction. Delaying the RFQ also delays a project. The City is aware that some community members do not want any change at the Peoples’ Way site while other community members do. This RFQ process leaves the site in its current condition for the next few years and allows for change thereafter.

Timeline

May 2020: George Floyd is killed at the hands of Minneapolis police at 38th and Chicago, across the street from the former gas station. The gas station closes during the riots and never reopens.

2022: The City of Minneapolis began holding listening sessions with the community to get input on what the city should do with the property. Ultimately, the city determined they would buy the property.

June 2023: The City of Minneapolis buys the gas station.

July 2024: The city releases designs for changes to George Floyd Square, including mock-ups for the transformation of the People's Way gas station. Plans include a memorial, healing center, and gathering space.

Sept. 2024: City opens applications for people to buy the property, as part of the development plan.

2025: The city will select a community owner to take over the property. The owner will be approved by the city council and mayor and begin working on the future of the property.

Project webpage: https://www.minneapolismn.gov/government/programs-initiatives/38th-chicago/peoples-way/