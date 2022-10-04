Darrell Brooks trial: Jury selection, more disruptions from defendant

The process to select a jury for the Darrell Brooks trial is back underway in Waukesha County court on Tuesday morning, Oct. 4. The jury selection process was expected to resume at 8:45 a.m. – but almost immediately, there were disruptions and delays from Brooks.

Brooks began interrupting Tuesday's proceedings before 9 a.m. Judge Jennifer Dorow stopped Brooks, telling him that he cannot continue these disruptions. She indicated the next interruption, he would be removed from the courtroom.

Around 9 a.m., Judge Dorow stopped the proceedings after about a dozen interruptions.

"You have flagrantly disregarded elementary standards of proper conduct, that conduct will not be tolerated," the judge said. "You stating things even in a mild manner tone of voice does not change the fact that we have had a dozen or more interruptions by you."

Judge Jennifer Dorow

Brooks was then placed in an adjacent courtroom.

Shortly after 9 a.m., when the cameras to the courtroom were allowed back on, the judge clearly explained why Brooks was placed in the other courtroom. Dorow indicated Brooks was muted in the proceedings – and she noted he appeared to be yelling in the secondary courtroom.

Darrell Brooks

Judge Dorow proceeded with the jury selection process until around 11:20 a.m. when there was another break. At that point, the judge asked if Brooks wanted to come back into the main courtroom.

"I know he’s been seated for quite some time, he appears to be from my perspective diligently taking notes," Judge Dorow said. "So I would offer him, if he can abide by the rules of decorum and civility, he is welcome back to this courtroom."

Darrell Brooks

Brooks said he does not want to come back – and prosecutors noted Brooks never asked to come back.

So far, more than 20 potential jurors have been struck from the jury pool. If a jury is selected on Tuesday, opening statements could begin Wednesday.

Christmas parade attack

Prosecutors say Brooks drove a red SUV through the parade route on Nov. 21, 2021, killing six and injuring more than 60 others.

On Nov. 21, 2021, according to prosecutors, Brooks met up with his ex-girlfriend in Frame Park, the same woman he is accused of running over with his red SUV earlier in November 2021. She told police they argued in his SUV before he started driving, and he "was driving around with one hand and striking her in the face with his other hand." She eventually got out and called her friends for help.

Waukesha parade attack victims identified

Soon after that, according to prosecutors, Brooks drove that red SUV through the parade route, killing Jackson Sparks, 8, Virginia Sorenson, 79, LeAnna Owen, 71, Tamara Durand, 52, Jane Kulich, 52 and Wilhelm Hospel, 81. More than 60 others were hurt.

Brooks was arrested the night of the attack, soon after telling a Waukesha resident that he was homeless and waiting for an Uber. The man was unaware of the events that had occurred and let Brooks into his home.

Brooks entered an insanity plea in June after initially pleading not guilty to the charges in February, a move that could have resulted in him being sentenced to a mental institution rather than prison if convicted. He later dropped the insanity plea on Sept. 9.

Darrell Brooks faces 76 charges, including six counts of first-degree intentional homicide and 61 counts of reckless endangerment. Each homicide charge carries a mandatory life sentence.