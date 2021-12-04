Dalvin Cook files defamation, fraud lawsuit against woman who accused him of assault

Vikings running back Dalvin Cook has filed a defamation and fraud lawsuit against a former girlfriend after she sued him last month claiming he assaulted her and held her hostage in his home, according to the claim.

His lawsuit, which names Gracelyn Trimble and her lawyers, alleges Trimble was the aggressor and that she was never injured. He also accuses her of defamation, fraud, abuse of process, malicious prosecution, invasion of privacy, assault and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

According to the lawsuit, Cook is seeking unspecified damages in excess of $50,000.