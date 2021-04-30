2 Dall's sheep born at Como Zoo get weather-inspired names

article

Two of the newest additions to the Como Zoo now each have their own weather-inspired names.

Iao and Breezy are two female Dall's sheep that were born in April at the zoo in St. Paul. A Como Zoo donor named Iao, which means "cloud supreme" in Hawaiian. Zookeepers that look over the hoofed animals at the facility came up with the name Breezy.

"Both babies are healthy, eating well, and are very, very adorable," said zookeeper Jill Erzar in a press release.

The Dall's sheep can be seen for free at the Como Zoo, but reservations are required.