Cub Foods workers reach tentative agreement ahead of holiday weekend strike

Cub Foods employees reached an agreement ahead of a looming strike that would have affected dozens of stores on a busy holiday weekend.

Workers at 33 corporate-owned stores planned on striking Friday and Saturday beginning at 5:30 a.m. over alleged unfair labor practices and working without a contract since March.

But, United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) Union Local 663 and UNFI Cub Foods announced they reached a tentative deal early Friday morning.

The deal includes:

A new two-year contract with UFCW Local 663 employees.

Raises of $2.50 to $3.50 an hour by the Spring of 2024.

300 retail specialists in the bargaining unit will be converted to assistants with full-time positions.

The agreement still needs to be ratified by union members during a vote scheduled for April 11, but as part of the agreement, Cub Foods employees will resume normal work hours Friday.

"The bargaining committee believes that this tentative agreement respects, protects, and pays our members fairly. We look forward to sharing the agreement with the thousands of UFCW Local 663 members, and continuing to welcome new members who are working to organize their own workplaces," said UFCW Local 663 President Rena Wong.