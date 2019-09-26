Crystal police sergeant helps deliver baby boy
CRYSTAL, Minn. (FOX 9) - A Crystal, Minnesota police officer is celebrating after he helped make a special delivery.
According to the Crystal Police Department, police received a report of an imminent birth of a baby Wednesday night.
Sgt. Gabe Storz quickly arrived and only a few minutes later, a bouncing baby boy arrived as well.
The baby and mother were both doing well after the delivery.
As for Sgt. Storz, perhaps he should change his name to Sgt. Stork!