Crystal police sergeant helps deliver baby boy

article

A Crystal, Minnesota police officer is celebrating after he helped make a special delivery.

According to the Crystal Police Department, police received a report of an imminent birth of a baby Wednesday night.

Sgt. Gabe Storz quickly arrived and only a few minutes later, a bouncing baby boy arrived as well.

The baby and mother were both doing well after the delivery.

As for Sgt. Storz, perhaps he should change his name to Sgt. Stork!