Crystal police investigating after body was found in a car

By FOX 9 Staff
Published  March 22, 2024 11:14am CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 9
article

Generic police lights. (FOX 9)

CRYSTAL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Crystal police are investigating a suspicious death after officers found a body in a car Thursday morning. 

Just before 7:30 a.m. on Thursday, officers responded to reports of a suspicious car on the 3200 block of Hampsire Avenue North, according to Crystal police. 

Once officers arrived, they found a body inside the car, police said. 

Police say they are currently investigating the incident, and said they would provide more information when it is available. 

Law enforcement is asking anyone with information on the person who was found or the car to reach out to Crystal police at 763-531-1020. 