Nisswa crash seriously injures teen, kills woman

A two-vehicle crash in Crow Wing County left a woman dead and a 16-year-old boy with life-threatening injuries late Monday morning.

The Minnesota State Patrol crash report indicates the collision happened around 11:45 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 371 and County Road 13 in Nisswa, located approximately 16 miles north of Brainerd.

The driver of a pickup was heading northbound on Highway 371 and collided with a 16-year-old driver who was turning left onto County Road 13. The crash report states the 16-year-old driver had failed to yield to the pickup when attempting to turn left.

The 29-year-old pickup driver and two passengers, an infant and a 29-year-old woman, were not injured in the crash.

In the other vehicle, the 16-year-old driver sustained non-life-threatening injuries, and a 16-year-old passenger sustained life-threatening injuries. They were transported to area hospitals for their injuries. A 40-year-old woman from Zimmerman, who was a passenger, was killed in the crash, according to the report.

The crash report states that alcohol is not considered a factor in the crash, and everyone was wearing their seatbelts.

At least 127 people have been killed on Minnesota roadways so far this year, according to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety.