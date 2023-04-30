Cross Country World Cup coming to Minneapolis

Cross country skiing fans at Theodore Wirth Park cheered on news of the FIS Cross Country World Cup’s upcoming arrival in the Twin Cities. The event will be free and open to the public on Presidents’ Day weekend.

"We are going to bring the world to Wirth and put on the Cross Country World Cup for the first time in two decades on U.S. soil," Loppet Foundation Executive Director Claire Wilson said.

By her side, hometown hero and Olympic gold medalist skier Jessie Diggins was on hand to share the news.

"Selfishly, I’ve always wanted to bring it back here to the community that raised me and gave me all these opportunities," Diggins said. "Because I feel like I owe everything in my ski career to Minnesota."

"Having talked to athletes from a number of different countries, they are so excited to come," Diggins finished. "They’re really thrilled and they’re happy for us that we get a chance to do this and inspire the ski community here."

On the day after racing is completed, organizers plan to open the course back up for fans to take their turn racing through.