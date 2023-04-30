Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until SUN 4:36 PM CDT, Polk County
12
River Flood Warning
until TUE 1:00 AM CDT, Norman County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 1:00 PM CDT, Houston County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 7:00 AM CDT, Hennepin County, Wright County
River Flood Warning
until MON 10:00 AM CDT, Hennepin County, Wright County
River Flood Warning
until WED 4:00 AM CDT, Goodhue County, Pierce County
River Flood Warning
until WED 7:00 PM CDT, Goodhue County, Wabasha County, Pepin County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 7:00 PM CDT, Dakota County, Dakota County, Goodhue County, Ramsey County, Washington County, Pierce County
River Flood Warning
until WED 1:00 AM CDT, Carver County, Scott County, Sibley County
River Flood Warning
until MON 7:00 PM CDT, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Nicollet County
River Flood Warning
until WED 7:00 AM CDT, Anoka County, Hennepin County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Aitkin County, Carver County, Chippewa County, Chippewa County, Clay County, Crow Wing County, Crow Wing County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Goodhue County, Hennepin County, Houston County, Kittson County, Kittson County, Lac Qui Parle County, Marshall County, Marshall County, Morrison County, Polk County, Redwood County, Renville County, Renville County, Scott County, Wabasha County, Washington County, Winona County, Yellow Medicine County, Yellow Medicine County, Buffalo County, Buffalo County, La Crosse County, Pierce County

Cross Country World Cup coming to Minneapolis

Minneapolis
Cross country skiing fans at Theodore Wirth Park cheered on news of the FIS Cross Country World Cup’s upcoming arrival in the Twin Cities. The event will be free and open to the public on Presidents’ Day weekend.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Cross country skiing fans at Theodore Wirth Park cheered on news of the FIS Cross Country World Cup’s upcoming arrival in the Twin Cities. The event will be free and open to the public on Presidents’ Day weekend.

"We are going to bring the world to Wirth and put on the Cross Country World Cup for the first time in two decades on U.S. soil," Loppet Foundation Executive Director Claire Wilson said.

By her side, hometown hero and Olympic gold medalist skier Jessie Diggins was on hand to share the news.

"Selfishly, I’ve always wanted to bring it back here to the community that raised me and gave me all these opportunities," Diggins said. "Because I feel like I owe everything in my ski career to Minnesota."

"Having talked to athletes from a number of different countries, they are so excited to come," Diggins finished. "They’re really thrilled and they’re happy for us that we get a chance to do this and inspire the ski community here."

On the day after racing is completed, organizers plan to open the course back up for fans to take their turn racing through.